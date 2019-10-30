AJK PM thanks PPP for support in by-election

(@FahadShabbir)

On October 7, the AJK election commission secretariat issued a notification for holding by-election in LA-III Mirpur-3 after the AJK Supreme Court disqualified cabinet member Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed on September, 25 under contempt of court charges

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples Party AJK chapter president Chaudhry Latif Akbar he said, "We are thankful to Pakistan Peoples party leadership and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for extending support to PML-N in the bye elections." Chaudhry Latif Akbar said that keeping in view the present situation and the directions of party leadership, PPP had withdrawn its candidate against PML-N in LA-III Mirpur-3 election.

He said that PPP will work to keep unity among the ranks of opposition parties in AJK.

Prime Minister AJK also asked the PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood�Chaudhry�to support PML-N candidate in the upcoming by-election.

He said that in the present situation all political parties should give a clear message of unity against Indian aggression in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.