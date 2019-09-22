UrduPoint.com
AJK PM To Address Seminar At PU

Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

AJK PM to address seminar at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab University will organise a seminar on Kashmir on September 24 at Faisal Auditorium here.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal Khan, PU VC Prof Niaz AhmadAkhtar, eminent scholars, journalists, social workers and others will participate in the event to highlight the assault of Modi government on Kashmir's legal status and violations of human rights in the occupied area, said a press release.

