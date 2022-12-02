UrduPoint.com

AJK PM To Attend 5th Annual Human Rights Conference At UN HQs, New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been invited as a keynote speaker to the fifth annual Human Rights Conference being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this month

The conference, to be organized by the International Human Rights Commission, a subsidiary of the United Nations, is scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York in the third week of December 2022, in which human rights activists from all over the world will participate.

Sardar Tanveer will be the first Prime Minister of AJK to represent the people of Kashmir at the International Human Rights Conference.

It is worth mentioning here that the International Human Rights Commission has been raising its voice at the United Nations and other international forums against the human rights violations committed by the Indian troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

