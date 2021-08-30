AJK PM to frame new agriculture policy in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that a long term new agricultural policy will be formed in Azad Kashmir to strengthen the economy in consultation with the Federal Ministry of National food Security and Research.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the Federal Minister National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday.

Prime Minister said a long term agricultural policy will be formulated to boost agriculture production and economic development in Azad Kashmir.

The meeting agreed that the Ministry of special Food security and research will extend technical assistance to the Azad Kashmir government to upgrade the agriculture sector.

The Ministry also agreed to extend cooperation to the Azad Kashmir government for the production of high quality agriculture products.

In this connection Joint programme will be chalked out for the development of agriculture, livestock and introduction of agriculture reforms to strengthen the economy in Azad Kashmir. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research assured the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir to extend all out support to the Azad Kashmir government for the protection of Food security and boosting agriculture production in the state.