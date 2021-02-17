AJK PM to hold General Elections free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 17 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday reassured to hold free, peaceful and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference, he said "we are united and will contest next general elections in view of the tremendous performance and developmental work completed for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir".

He said the present government after coming into power has launched a comprehensive developmental strategy for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir and added that the government has increased the revenue of the state, maintained the financial discipline and overcome the financial deficit and also paid back the loans of the previous government.

Giving details of the developmental projects completed by the present government he said the government has allocated 49 billion and 25 crore rupees for the completion of 142 projects for Mirpur under Annual Development Program.

He said 21 projects were completed in Kotli district costing over 21 billions rupees. 740 million rupees have been provided for the provision of sui-gas to the remaining areas of Mirpur.

He said 500 million rupees have also been provided for the greater water supply scheme project to provide clean drinking water to the people of Mirpur and Dadyal.

He urged the people of Mirpur to construct the buildings in accordance with the building code.

He said Indian forces firings have badly damaged the infrastructure of the civilian living close to the line of control and now the government has finalized the rehabilitation program of eleven Constituencies involving an expenditure of three billion rupees.