AJK PM unveils Rs 4 bln development package for Poonch Division

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced a Rs 4 billion development package, in a bid to promote the scenic beauty and positive image of Poonch division .

The package aims to highlight the region's picturesque landscape and promote tourism.

PM Haq announced this while meeting with a delegation from Tain area of Poonch, led by Sardar Mumtaz on Saturday, and assured his full support for the construction of the Tain Majeed Gula to Thorar Road. He emphasized the need for good governance and criticized previous rulers for failing to address the region's problems.

The PM stressed the importance of promoting a positive image of Poonch division and urged the delegation to organize festivals to boost tourism. He also expressed concern over negative propaganda on social media and its impact on society, calling for a long-term plan to tackle unemployment.

PM Haq reiterated his commitment to establishing good governance and serving the people, vowing to continue his battle against mafias and uphold the writ of the state.

The development package is expected to bring new opportunities and prosperity to the region.

