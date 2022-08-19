AJK PM unveils various packages for post-1990 migrants

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday announced various packages for the post-1990 migrants, which includes government jobs to 100 migrant children, a grant of Rs. 1.5 million for education and marriages, grant of loans and establishment of girls middle school at Ambore refugee camp

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK{: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday announced various packages for the post-1990 migrants, which includes government jobs to 100 migrant children, a grant of Rs. 1.5 million for education and marriages, grant of loans and establishment of girls middle school at Ambore refugee camp.

The AJK PM made the announcement while addressing a special ceremony held at Ambore refugee camp in outskirts of the State metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM hailed the sacrifices of the migrant community who were forced to leave their homes by the Indian army. He said that the refugees had left their homes for a great cause.

Sardar Tanveer consoled the migrants and said that the government realizes the gravity of problems being faced by the community.

Handing over an official notification of increase in refugees' 'subsistence allowance' to migrant representative Chaudhry Firoz Uddin, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said: "Migrants would not be left alone, besides 100% implementation of migrant quota in jobs will be ensured." Besides providing concrete houses, the government would utilize its all-available resources to provide other basic amenities of life to migrants living in different camps all across the state.

The AJK PM also directed the concerned authorities to allocate 80 kanals of land for graveyard at Ambore refugee camp.

"A committee of ministers will be formed which will distribute money amongst the deserving and needy within 10 days' time." He said that loans worth of 30 million rupees will be given to the refugees, out of which one million will be given per person.

The AJK PM said that refugees living in Rara and Basnara refugee camps would also be eligible for the schemes announced by him during his speech He also called India a fascist state being spearheaded by Modi and remarked that its so-called secular face stands exposed before the world today.

Government Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chaudhry Ferozuddin, Gohar Kashmiri, Atif Jan and others also addressed the event.

Representatives of the migrant community appreciated the AJK premier for increasing subsistence allowance for the refugees.

Pertinently, post 90 refugees used to get 2,000 per person per month as subsistence allowance, but now they will get 3,500 per head on monthly basis.