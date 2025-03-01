Open Menu

AJK PM Unveils Zero-tolerance Policy On Food Adulteration

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM

AJK PM unveils zero-tolerance policy on food adulteration

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has launched a zero-tolerance policy, vowing to ensure adulteration-free edibles in markets in order to eradicate food adulteration.

The AJK PM announced the initiative while inaugurating mobile food testing vans in the state's metropolis on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratories will enable instant detection of food adulteration, improving the quality of food available in markets.

The AJK PM emphasized the importance of the business community in exposing those involved in the illicit trade and

the Food Department's Criminal Code will be revised, with punishment for adulteration increased to up to 7 years, he added.

The AJK government has also announced plans to launch a mega project worth 36 crores for Muzaffarabad city. With these measures, the AJK PM aims to strengthen the overall system and ensure a safer, healthier food supply for citizens.

