MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has appreciated bureaucracy for its balanced approach and potential to face and deal with highly challenging and complex situations.

While addressing a farewell ceremony held in honour of Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich here today, the AJK premier, while lauding the bureaucracy's role in the region, said, "It has worked on merit by burying the idols of racism, regionalism and tribalism". The bureaucracy, he said, also has to face immense challenges during its work.

"During the tenure of outgoing Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, the bureaucracy has seen many crises during the past 20 months", the PM said, adding that it was heartening to see that Mr. Barich worked with diligence and faced the situation with utmost courage."Mr. Barich is leaving behind a rich legacy and beautiful memories", the AJK premier said adding the relationship with him would stay intact even after his retirement. The PM said that it was a unique experience to work with Mr. Barich. "Dawood Muhammad Barich is a lucky person who is leaving here with beautiful memories", he added.Welcoming the newly appointed Chief Secretary, retired Flight Lieutenant Khushal Khan, the PM said that Mr. Khan is also an officer of good reputation."Everything fades away but the thing that will remain in people's minds for a very long time will be our characters and the virtue", the PM said, adding that when we talk about the parliamentary history and the men of character the Names of people like Sardar Khalid Ibrahim pops up in one's mind.

" Such people will always be remembered", he said. Addressing the ceremony, former Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich thanked the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for hosting the farewell ceremony.Mr. Barich said that it was a matter of great honour and privilege for him to serve the people of Azad Kashmir and work under the leadership of prime minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq."Being a public servant means serving the people", he said adding that the secretaries provided him full support in carrying out the affairs."I sincerely thank the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir", the former secretary said. On this occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Additional Chief Secretary General Ms. Midhat Shahzad also presented gifts and shields to former Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich.The ceremony was attended by Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Anwar, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, and others. Whereas former Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir (retd) Flight Lieutenant Khushal Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and others were present on the occasion.