AJK PM Urges India To Reverse Its August 5, 2019 Sinister Action To Create Conducive Environment To Settle K-issue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 01:30 AM

AJK PM urges India to reverse its August 5, 2019 sinister action to create conducive environment to settle K-issue

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has urged India to rescind and reverse its illegal and unjust action of August 5, 2019 and create a conducive atmosphere for a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The AJK PM made these remarks while addressing a press conference following the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee meeting held at a local hotel here on Monday.

The AJK premier stated that India's contentious decision to remove the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has inflicted significant harm on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He emphasized that Pakistan has consistently opposed and condemned this action at all levels, firmly expressing the nation's "unequivocal rejection" of India's decision to abolish the special status of the region.

During the event, the AJK PM reiterated his government's commitment to completing ongoing development projects in the region. Pertinently, the high-profile meeting reaffirmed Pakistan's moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement. The committee also directed the preparation of a feasibility report for the establishment of an international airport in Mirpur.

