AJK PM Urges Journalists To Highlight Kashmir Freedom Movement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has urged the journalists to highlight the Kashmir Freedom Movement and the issues of the common man.
He was speaking after administering the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Kashmir Press Club Barnala at the JK House on Sunday.
The new office bearers include President Raja Shahzad Iqbal, General Secretary Sohail Anwar Jaral, Senior Vice President Malik Shahjahan Awan, Vice President Qasim Shafqat Jaral, Secretary Finance Abdul Hameed Jaral, and Secretary Publication Chaudhry Saqib Javed Sham.
The AJK prime minister said that journalism is a sacred profession whose image is being reshaped by technology.
He reaffirmed his commitment to establish a medical college in Bhimber and announced assistance for the construction of the Press Club building.
He said the government is paying full attention to resolving journalists’ problems and has increased the Press Foundation grant for their welfare.
The newly elected President of the Press Club, Raja Shahzad Iqbal, thanked the Prime Minister for his initiatives for public and journalists’ welfare.
