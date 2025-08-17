Open Menu

AJK PM Urges Journalists To Highlight Kashmir Freedom Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

AJK PM urges journalists to highlight Kashmir freedom movement

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has urged the journalists to highlight the Kashmir Freedom Movement and the issues of the common man.

He was speaking after administering the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Kashmir Press Club Barnala at the JK House on Sunday.

The new office bearers include President Raja Shahzad Iqbal, General Secretary Sohail Anwar Jaral, Senior Vice President Malik Shahjahan Awan, Vice President Qasim Shafqat Jaral, Secretary Finance Abdul Hameed Jaral, and Secretary Publication Chaudhry Saqib Javed Sham.

The AJK prime minister said that journalism is a sacred profession whose image is being reshaped by technology.

He reaffirmed his commitment to establish a medical college in Bhimber and announced assistance for the construction of the Press Club building.

He said the government is paying full attention to resolving journalists’ problems and has increased the Press Foundation grant for their welfare.

The newly elected President of the Press Club, Raja Shahzad Iqbal, thanked the Prime Minister for his initiatives for public and journalists’ welfare.

Recent Stories

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

4 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan