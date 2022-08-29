UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges Kashmiris To Donate To PTI Chief's Telethon For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Aug, 2022 ):AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has appealed to the people of Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris living abroad to generously donate for people worst hit by monsoon flooding victims in Pakistan.

In his special message released on the PTI's fund raising event, the AJK PM urged Kashmiris within and outside the country to take part in the live international telethon and contribute generously to make it a success.

He said that the devastating floods have wreaked havoc all across Pakistan. Terming it as the deadliest flood in Pakistan's recent history, the PM said that at this time of immeasurable crisis, Kashmiris should come forward in a big way to help out their brothers and sisters.

He said that the people of Pakistan have selflessly served people of Kashmir in difficult times. "It is time that Kashmiris should repay their Pakistani brethren with the same spirit of generosity to alleviate their sufferings", he said.

Urging people to make their donations/contributions to Imran Khan's Flood Relief Fund, the AJK PM said, "Imran Khan is the only leader who is trusted by Pakistanis around the world APP / AHR.

