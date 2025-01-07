Open Menu

AJK PM Urges Lawyers To Work For Rule Of Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the legal fraternity's significant contribution to society, has urged lawyers to play their due role in protecting the constitution and implementation of rule of law in the State.The PM said this while addressing a function held under the aegis of AJK Bar Council here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM announced a grant of land for the construction of lawyers' offices. Terming the legal fraternity as a beacon of hope for society, the PM Haq also announced a three-fold increase in the grants for lawyers' welfare.Regarding his Vision Program 2025, the PM said that the government would unveil this development plan soon.

The vision programme would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Azad Kashmir.Alongside the development, the PM said that resources were being created for the welfare of the people.He said that men of wisdom play an important role in civil society.

The institutional dialogue, he said, was imperative to safeguard the system.He said that the government has eliminated cast and community based discrimination.

He said that the taxes of the Federal Finance Bill were not applicable on any other source of income except salaries.He said that in view of the larger interests the incumbent government had provided vehicles to various institutions including schools, colleges, Police and Fire Service Department.He said that effective measures taken by the coalition government has led to increase in revenue by 18 billion. "3 billion rupees has been saved through vehicle auctions", the PM remarked.

He said that Social Protection Funds were based on transparency.

The PM, while reiterating his government's commitment to support the Kashmir cause, said that all out efforts would be made to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. The government, he said, was taking all possible measures to improve road infrastructure all across the state.

He said that under the Social Endowment Fund interest-free loans would be provided to the youth so that they could start their own business.Stressing the need for protecting and sticking to the basic ideology, he said, "We have to have realistic thinking, if we deviate from the foundation, the entire system will collapse".The PM reiterated his commitment to uphold the constitution despite all odds. Expressing his serious concern over the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the PM said, "The situation in occupied Kashmir is worse, the least one can say".

The ceremony was attended by government ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Abdul Majid Khan, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Vice Chairman Bar Council Ashfaq Kazmi, Advocate General Azad Kashmir Sheikh Masood Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood Ur Rehman, members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council and others. Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council Syed Ashfaq Kazmi appreciated the PM for his government's people friendly initiatives.

