UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Urges Nation To Show Unity To Fight COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:00 AM

AJK PM urges nation to show unity to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that all necessary measures were being taken for the safety of citizens from corona battle and menace of the corona would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and public.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that nation should show unity, discipline and passion to fight corona epidemic that has engulfed the whole world and urged nation not to go into "panic mode" over the spread of coronavirus.

He said media has crucial role to play in wake of coronavirus outbreak and it is responsibility of the media to give the right information and avoid creating panic.

'Prevention is imperative to contain expand of Coronavirus', he added.

The citizens must act wisely and take all precautionary measures to save their and others lives, he urged.

He further advised people to abstain from panic. It is not right to blame a particular group for spreadingcoronavirus it is time to work jointly and follow the government directives.

"Strict action would be taken against those found taking advantage of the situation and involved in hoarding and profiteering", he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 March 2020

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 799

48 minutes ago

FM Qureshi telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan and Nep ..

1 hour ago

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with simplici ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.