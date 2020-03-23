AJK PM urges nation to show unity to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that all necessary measures were being taken for the safety of citizens from corona battle and menace of the corona would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and public.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that nation should show unity, discipline and passion to fight corona epidemic that has engulfed the whole world and urged nation not to go into "panic mode" over the spread of coronavirus.

He said media has crucial role to play in wake of coronavirus outbreak and it is responsibility of the media to give the right information and avoid creating panic.

'Prevention is imperative to contain expand of Coronavirus', he added.

The citizens must act wisely and take all precautionary measures to save their and others lives, he urged.

He further advised people to abstain from panic. It is not right to blame a particular group for spreadingcoronavirus it is time to work jointly and follow the government directives.

"Strict action would be taken against those found taking advantage of the situation and involved in hoarding and profiteering", he added.