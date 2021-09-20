AJK PM urges overseas Kashmiris to invest in tourism sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmiris for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people at international level.

Addressing overseas Kashmiri living in Britain in a webinar, he said overseas Kashmiri were the asset of the country and playing a vital role for strengthening the economy of the country.

He said the government will highlight the Kashmir issue over the globe with the cooperation of the overseas Kashmiri.

He said the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has projected the Kashmir issue at international level effectively and has exposed the Indian nefarious designs over the globe and proved himself to be a real ambassador of Kashmiri people.

The AJK PM urged the overseas Kashmiris to forcefully register their protest on September 25, the day when the Indian Prime Minister will address the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged the overseas Kashmiris to invest in the tourism and other sectors and the government would provide all possible facilities to them in this connection an overseas cell is being established to facilitate them.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state and to create a corruption free society, adding, all resources would be channelized for the welfare of the people of the state.

He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the line of control more than five times which was a great source of strength for the Kashmiri people and added that the present government attaches highest priority to resolving the problems of the people living at the line of control.

The AJK PM paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.