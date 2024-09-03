Open Menu

AJK PM Urges Students To Promote Kashmir Issue, Strengthen Governance

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq on Tuesday emphasized the vital role of students in both highlighting the Kashmir issue and enhancing the state’s governance.

Speaking at an award ceremony for interns at the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, AJK PM described educated youth as the country's greatest asset.

He stated, "They (youth) are the future architects of the state," and encouraged the use of digital platforms to advocate for the Kashmir cause.

He also mentioned that the establishment of a Public Service Commission and a National Testing Service (NTS) would ensure merit-based job opportunities for educated youth in the region.

Furthermore, the AJK PM announced that university students would have the chance to work alongside ministers in their respective ministries.

He highlighted efforts to eliminate political interference in government institutions, introducing the right to information and e-governance to enhance public access to information.

PM noted that while citizens in Azad Kashmir enjoy civil liberties, those in Indian Occupied Kashmir face severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms including freedom of speech and the right to protest. "India has snatched every right away from Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir," he asserted.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to interns and was attended by several government officials including senior minister Colonel (Retired) Waqar Ahmad Noor and other ministers.

