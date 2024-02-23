AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has urged the United Nations to take measures for settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute for permanent peace in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anwar-ul-Haq in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the world highest forum should take tangible measures to implement its resolutions on Kashmir so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could decide their political future in a proper manner.

Reacting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK prime minister said, "India cannot mislead the world community through its baseless narratives. He also urged the United Nations to take effective notice of India’s expansionist designs in the region.

"

Referring to the disputed nature of the Kashmir dispute, the AJK Prime Minister said, "India cannot change the status of the disputed territory unilaterally. He said that India’s August 5th move was the worst example of fascism."

Terming the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle as a legitimate political movement, he said the world should appreciate the Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination. He said that it was incumbent upon the international human rights organizations to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in a proper manner.

Lauding the Kashmiris’ struggle and sacrifices, the AJK Prime Minister said that the day was not far away when the people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.