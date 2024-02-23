AJK PM Urges UN To Resolve Long-pending Kashmir Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has urged the United Nations to take measures for settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute for permanent peace in the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Anwar-ul-Haq in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the world highest forum should take tangible measures to implement its resolutions on Kashmir so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could decide their political future in a proper manner.
Reacting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK prime minister said, "India cannot mislead the world community through its baseless narratives. He also urged the United Nations to take effective notice of India’s expansionist designs in the region.
"
Referring to the disputed nature of the Kashmir dispute, the AJK Prime Minister said, "India cannot change the status of the disputed territory unilaterally. He said that India’s August 5th move was the worst example of fascism."
Terming the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle as a legitimate political movement, he said the world should appreciate the Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination. He said that it was incumbent upon the international human rights organizations to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in a proper manner.
Lauding the Kashmiris’ struggle and sacrifices, the AJK Prime Minister said that the day was not far away when the people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held2 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations12 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate22 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail of newly elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha22 minutes ago
-
Four fertilizer dealers booked:42 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape: report52 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape1 hour ago
-
Food factory fire in Karachi doused1 hour ago
-
Kauda Babar raises issue of water scarcity in Gwadar distt1 hour ago
-
Mushaal pays tribute to Yasin Malik for completing 5-year in unlawful detention11 hours ago