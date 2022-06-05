UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges UN To Stop Bloodbath Of Innocent Kashmiris In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 10:00 PM

AJK PM urges UN to stop bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) : Jun 05 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday urged the world community, particularly the United Nations, to discharge its legal and moral responsibility to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of the continued bloodshed in the region.

The AJK PM expressed these views while addressing oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Jhelum Valley District Bar Association near the State's metropolis.

The newly elected DBA President Pervez Iqbal, General Secretary Asad Chughtai, Vice President Raja Ashiq and Joint Secretary Mohsin Fayyaz Abbasi took oath of their respective offices on this occasion.

Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Parliamentary Secretary for Women's Development Prof. Taqdees Gilani and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM while referring to the abysmal situation in the IIOJK said that the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region merits an urgent attention of the United Nations. Terming India's belligerence and hostile approach as a threat to the region's peace and stability, he said that it was high time that the highest forum should play its due role to settle the dispute once and for all.

"We demand the UN to end the bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and influence the government of India to grant them (Kashmiris) their legitimate birthright guaranteed to them by the United Nations," he said.

Lauding Kashmiris for their unparalleled sacrifices, the PM said "I salute the mothers of Kashmir who sacrificed their beloved ones for the freedom of Kashmir". Denouncing Yasin Malik's life imprisonment, he said, Malik's only crime was that he speaks for the rights of Kashmiris. He said the AJK government will take the issue to every international forum. "Kashmiris have proved with their determination and courage that the worst atrocities in human history cannot dampen their spirits," he said, adding that India was using mean tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' movement.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony, the AJK prime minister praised the legal fraternity for the significant contribution to the society. He announced a grant of Rs two million for the welfare of the members of the Bar Association and Rs four million for its library.

Earlier, on his arrival, the lawyers warmly welcomed the AJK prime minister and paid tribute to him for taking interest in solving the problems of Jhelum Valley and visiting Jhelum Valley for the second time in two months.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Lawyers Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Moral National University All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

22 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

22 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.