UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges UN To Take Notice Of Kashmiri Leader's Killing In Indian Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 10:28 PM

AJK PM urges UN to take notice of Kashmiri leader's killing in Indian custody

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Thursday appealed to the United Nations to take immediate notice of the custodial killing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) , Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Thursday appealed to the United Nations to take immediate notice of the custodial killing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Ahmed Shah.

Terming Shah's death in Indian custody as a part of Modi government's policy to punish and persecute Kashmiris, the prime minister said, "The cold-blooded murder of Syed Altaf Shah in custody raises serious questions about the safety of Kashmiri political prisoners whose only crime is that they have been demanding the right of self-determination promised to Kashmiris by the United Nations".

Referring to the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, the prime minister said, "It is shocking to hear that the Indian authorities did not provide pen and paper to the deceased leader to write his last will". Urging international human rights organizations to take notice of the inhumane actions of the Indian army against the Kashmiris, the PM said that the Indian army was involved in genocide of Kashmiris.

India, he said, was hell bent on to destroy the identity of Kashmir and turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

"Modi the butcher of Gujarat has now become the butcher of Kashmir", he said, adding that the civilized countries must shun their indifference and come to the rescue of Kashmiris who have been reeling under India's brutal suppression for the past several decades.

Denouncing the Indian premier's recent statement, the PM said, "Only thing Kashmiris want is freedom from India's illegal occupation". He said that worsening political and human rights situation was a potential threat to peace and security in South Asia. India, he said, has been continuously and blatantly violating the UN resolutions and other world treaties.

"India has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a virtual prison where no one is safe", the PM said, adding that global human rights organizations must take effective cognizance of the worsening situation and use their influence to stop bloodshed and violence in the IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Murder Prime Minister World Army United Nations Minority Jammu Peruvian Nuevo Sol Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Minister terms role of youth as vital for country' ..

Minister terms role of youth as vital for country's development

1 minute ago
 US Ready to Glorify Nazism in Maniacal Desire to ' ..

US Ready to Glorify Nazism in Maniacal Desire to 'Denigrate and Abolish' Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, French diplomat discuss enhanced coopera ..

Sindh CM, French diplomat discuss enhanced cooperation in agri-research, water s ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI leaders had a record of attacking institutions ..

PTI leaders had a record of attacking institutions: Rana Sana

2 minutes ago
 US Still Pursuing Russian Oil Price Cap But OPEC+ ..

US Still Pursuing Russian Oil Price Cap But OPEC+ Output Cut Counters Goal - Whi ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland to Test Its First Patriot Missile Defense S ..

Poland to Test Its First Patriot Missile Defense System on Friday - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.