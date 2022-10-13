(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) , Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Thursday appealed to the United Nations to take immediate notice of the custodial killing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Ahmed Shah.

Terming Shah's death in Indian custody as a part of Modi government's policy to punish and persecute Kashmiris, the prime minister said, "The cold-blooded murder of Syed Altaf Shah in custody raises serious questions about the safety of Kashmiri political prisoners whose only crime is that they have been demanding the right of self-determination promised to Kashmiris by the United Nations".

Referring to the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, the prime minister said, "It is shocking to hear that the Indian authorities did not provide pen and paper to the deceased leader to write his last will". Urging international human rights organizations to take notice of the inhumane actions of the Indian army against the Kashmiris, the PM said that the Indian army was involved in genocide of Kashmiris.

India, he said, was hell bent on to destroy the identity of Kashmir and turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

"Modi the butcher of Gujarat has now become the butcher of Kashmir", he said, adding that the civilized countries must shun their indifference and come to the rescue of Kashmiris who have been reeling under India's brutal suppression for the past several decades.

Denouncing the Indian premier's recent statement, the PM said, "Only thing Kashmiris want is freedom from India's illegal occupation". He said that worsening political and human rights situation was a potential threat to peace and security in South Asia. India, he said, has been continuously and blatantly violating the UN resolutions and other world treaties.

"India has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a virtual prison where no one is safe", the PM said, adding that global human rights organizations must take effective cognizance of the worsening situation and use their influence to stop bloodshed and violence in the IIOJK.