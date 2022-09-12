AJK PM urges UNO to fulfill its responsibilities to resolve K-dispute:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) Sep 11 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while welcoming the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterous for maintaining his offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue, has demanded the international organization to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the UN SG's recent remarks regarding the mediation on the Kashmir issue, the PM said that India's perpetual denial to accept the media-offer must serve as an eye-opener for the world and realize the fact as how India was scuttling the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute.

Stressing the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions, the PM said, "The UN resolutions provide a strong basis for a just and equitable solution of the Kashmir issue." Terming India's stance on Kashmir dispute in violation of the UNSC resolutions, the AJK PM said that the India's stand on third party mediation on Kashmir was not acceptable to Kashmiris who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their fundamental right-the right to self-determination.

He said that India must shun its policy of intransigence and accept this ground reality that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute that needs to be settled peacefully in accordance with the Kashmiris' wishes and aspirations.

"India's stubborn attitude of not accepting mediation and maintaining forced occupation is tantamount to playing with fire and destroying world peace", the PM said.

Referring to worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, "On one hand there has been a spike in the incidents of violence and human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, while on the other Indian Army has intensified its kill innocent civilians particularly the youth youths in fake encounters".

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also voiced his serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in Indian jails. Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter and play their role in release of Kashmiri prisoners.PM announces cash award for Bagh Apple grower Yasin Khan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has issued special orders regarding the grant of cash award and certificate of appreciation to the farmers hailing from Bagh for their valuable contribution in the field of agriculture.

According to the details, Yasin Khan an apple grower from Bagh has started producing jam from the apples of his gardens at the local level and supplying it to the market.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan announced a cash award worth one lakh rupees as a token of appreciation for the apple grower.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan on behalf of the PM would give a cash reward of one lakh rupees and a certificate of appreciation to Muhammad Yasin Khan.

It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Azad Kashmir urged the farmers community of Azad Kashmir to focus on agriculture, and livestock to achieve much needed economic self-sufficiency.

The PM had also announced that the government would provide full support and patronage to the agriculturists. The government has allocated a budget of 50 crore rupees to promote the agriculture sector. The budget would be spent to facilitate farmers in land conservation schemes and promotion of mechanized cultivation.

Moreover, for the promotion of agriculture and livestock in Azad Kashmir, different schemes including providing of provision of soft loans from banks to veterinary doctors and agricultural graduates have also been included in the annual development program.