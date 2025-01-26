- Home
AJK PM Urges World Community To Prosecute India For Abusing UN Resolutions, Committing War Crimes In IIOJ&K
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while branding India as a terrorist country, has urged the world community to intervene and prosecute India for its breach of the UN resolutions and war crimes in occupied Kashmir.
He expressed these views while addressing a large protest demonstration held in the Federal metropolis under the aegis of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier reiterated his government's commitment to strengthening the Kashmir cause. "A comprehensive strategy will be evolved vis a vis our right to defend ourselves and contribute significantly to ongoing liberation struggle in Kashmir", he said.
He said that India has turned into a fascist state where religious minorities are being persecuted and their places of worship destroyed. He said that the demolishing of the historic Babri Masjid and building a temple there and a ruthless slaughter of Muslims and other religious minorities at the hands of Hindu extremists speaks volumes about rising fascism in the country that unabashedly claims to be a secular state.
Terming the Indian defense minister's recent statement as a pack of lies, he said that Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle is an indigenous movement and there was no interference at all from Pakistan's side. He said that there was no secret that Pakistan has been supporting us politically, morally, and diplomatically. "We have an eternal relationship with the people and State of Pakistan, and it is purely based on Kalima Tayyaba," the PM said.
Urging the international community to play its much-needed role to help resolve the longstanding dispute, he said that it was high time that the world community must shun its policy of indifference and redouble its efforts to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The protest demonstration was attended and addressed by Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Ms. Imtiaz Naseem, and others.
