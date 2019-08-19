AJK PM urges world to move for ensuring early settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 18 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the international community, particularly United States, to use their influence on India to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions, cease human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir, and to reverse change of disputed status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to the members of US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee Ron Wright, Anji Chen and Amir Ali Rupani at Dallas Texas during his week long visit to the United States on Sunday, an AJK govt's official message reaching and released to media here Sunday night said.

The Prime Minister while briefing the historical perspective, relevant UN resolutions and latest situation of the Kashmir dispute to them said that Kashmiris are struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self determination from last seventy two years but India has usurped their fundamental rights and not ready in giving them their birth right, it said.

He told US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee members that Kashmir is longstanding unresolved dispute on United Nations Security Council agenda and urged US to help Kashmiris in achieving their inalienable right to self determination.

The prime minister said that global human rights bodies have expressed their grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley but Indian Armed forces are continuously committing atrocities on the defenseless Kashmiris.

He told that at present, even the media was completely silenced with the closure of all communication systems like internet, phone services and transport.

Schools, colleges, markets and offices had been closed for the last 14 days, depriving the people of their livelihood. "The situation could lead to great human tragedy if not noticed", the premier warned.

Raja Farooq Haider said thousands of Kashmiri children, including girls, were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs were gouged by Indian Army.

He also briefed the Foreign Affairs Committee members about the Indian unprovoked firing on civilian population at Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the loss of precious human lives.

Commenting on the Indian Parliament's move of abrogation Article 370, which guarantees special status of the disputed territory, Farooq Haider said that it was a planned conspiracy of Indian BJP government to change the demography of Muslim populated state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Premier told them that India couldn't suppressed indigenous Kashmir liberation movement as people of Kashmir are determined to achieve their fundamental right, right to self determination.

Speaking on the occasion, the members of US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee said that they have grave concern over the situation and they would convey the concerns of Kashmiri people to their Foreign Affairs Committee.

The members said that human rights violations in any part of the world are a matter of great concern for them. They, however, assured Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan for all possible support by them.