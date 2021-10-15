AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughtai

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday visited Islamabad residence of former law maker and member of legislative assembly Sardar Saghir Ahmed Chughtai (late) to offer his condolences to Chughtai family

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday visited Islamabad residence of former law maker and member of legislative assembly Sardar Saghir Ahmed Chughtai (late) to offer his condolences to Chughtai family.

Sardar Saghir Ahmed Chughtai had died in a road accident when his car plunged into Jhelum river near Azad Pattan few months back.

Talking to his son, other family members, relatives and workers of PTI Azad Jammu & Kashmir, he said the political friendship with Sardar Saghir Chaughtai spanned more than twenty years and his sudden death was a great tragedy for the Kashmiri people.

"His sudden death in road mishap was not only a great loss to his family, but also for the people of Poonch who have lost the services of a noble man", Niazi said.

Lauding the departed soul for his life political struggle and public service for the region the prime minister said that the meritorious services of late Chughtai will always be remembered.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir spent more than an hour with his children and lauded his son and political successor Sardar Ahmed Saghir for his efforts to complete his father's mission.

Prime Minister said that my past memories are associated with the constituency and assured that all the issues of the constituency will be resolved on priority basis.