AJK PM visits Bhimber sector to boost soldier morale

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited Samahni sector at the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber and distributed relief amounts' cheques amongst the victims of recent Indian Army's shelling on LoC.

According to PM office, the Prime Minister AJK appreciated the resilience of victims and heirs of the martyrs.

He assured that the government will provide financial support to those whose properties or livestock has been damaged during cross LoC shelling by the Indian forces.

The Prime Minister said he along with his ministers was present amongst the masses to ensure timely distribution of relief cheques amongst the heirs of the martyrs and the injured were payed in time.

During his the PM Haq visited various affected areas to take stock of the damages caused to civilian infrastructure due to the indiscriminate shelling on populated areas by India.

He received a comprehensive briefing on relief activities from Tehsil and District Administration officials.

Anwaar also ordered the authorities to activate the trauma center, appoint an additional medical officer and deployment of additional child specialist.

