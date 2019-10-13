UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Visits CMH, Inquired After Health Of Injured By Indian Firing

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and inquired after the health of injured due to Indian firing at Line of control (LOC).

He also distributed compensation cheques among the injured persons. He prayed for early recovery of injured persons and paid rich tribute to their courage for facing Indian aggression along the LoC for a long time.

He said the people living along the LoC had been contributing in liberation struggle by giving their blood adding their sacrifices would always be remembered.

AJK PM said that India was targeting civilian population with prohibited weapons like sniper guns and cluster bombs. He demanded of international community and United Nation to take a serious cognizance of Indian brutalities.

He said India was targeting civilians to divert attention from critical situation inside occupied territory that is under a complete blockade for last 68 days.

