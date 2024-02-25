MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid a surprise late Saturday night visit to the shrine of revered Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Peera Shah Ghazi and mystic poet of the subcontinent Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh (RA) in Mirpur and reviewed the arrangements of the urs celebrations.

The AJK PM, on the occasion, offered Fateha for the departed souls and placed floral wreaths at the mausoleums. Anwar also prayed for peace and security of Pakistan and the freedom of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also visited the Chillah Gah, the place where the Sufi saint used to worship in solitude. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all possible facilities would be provided to the visiting pilgrims.

He said the shrine compound would be expanded to facilitate the pilgrims in the coming days.

