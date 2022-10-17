UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Visits Mausoleums Of Baba Peer E Shah Ghazi, Mystic Poet Mian Muhammad Baksh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Monday visited the shrines of revered Sufi saints Hazrat Baba Peer Shah Ghazi and Hazrat Mian Muhammad Baksh and offered Fateh for the departed souls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Monday visited the shrines of revered Sufi saints Hazrat Baba Peer Shah Ghazi and Hazrat Mian Muhammad Baksh and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

On the occasion, the PM laid Chadar and floral wreaths on their tombs and prayed for peace, prosperity, development of the country and freedom of the Muslims of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, Government Ministers Dewan Ali Chaghtai, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Members of Assembly and Parliamentary Secretaries Maulana Mazhar Saeed Shah, Asim Sharif Butt, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal, Director Awqaf Maqsood Hussain Abbasi and others were also present.

