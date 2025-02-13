AJK PM visits Mirpur-Islamgarh bridges' construction site, orders timely completion of project

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has conducted a detailed inspection visit to AJK's longest over Rs 9.00 billion under construction Mirpur-Islamgarh bridges being built on Mangla dam reservoir in the district under the Mangla Dam Raising Project.

Project Director, Rathua Haryam Bridge, Muhammad Habib Mughal, on the occasion, briefed the PM of the on the progress of the construction work .

Prime Minister, Haq directed the authorities concerned to accomplish the project within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that delay in completion of the project would not be tolerated.

The PM said that timely provision of funds would be ensured on priority.

While addressing people present at the occasion, the PM expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of work on the project .

The prime minister also praised FWO for its significant contribution in infrastructure development works including construction of roads, bridges, and highways all across the country.

He also thanked the DG, FWO, for his keen interest in this project that had been pending for the past several years.

He said that people of the area had suffered a lot due to non-completion of the project.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that work on the project was going on under the supervision of Minister for Public Works, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, adding "The progress of the bridge is also being monitored by the Cabinet members and other relevant authorities ".

He also praised the construction company for introducing a new trend by putting all information regarding the progress of the project online.

Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Public Works and Communications, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Housing and Physical Planning, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Special Assistant, Ms. Nabila Ayub, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Maroof Khan, Chief Engineer Mahmood Mumtaz Rathore, Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain and others were also present on this occasion.

