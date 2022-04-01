AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday visited the residence of Lieutenant Colonel Asif Awan and offered condolences to his father, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Congo

The prime minister extending his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family said that the Pakistan Army had made unapparelled sacrifices for the defense of the country.

"The soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army who sacrifice their lives for the defense of the country are our real heroes", he said.

He also offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him the highest rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous.