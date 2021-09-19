MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) , Sep 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday acknowledged the unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army for the defense of the motherland.

He made these remarks during his visit to the residence of a Jawan of Pakistan Army Zia Akram Abbasi at Garhi Dupatta village of Muzaffarabad district who embraced Shahada (martyrdom) in Waziristan.

Talking to the father of the Shaheed, Prime Minister Niazi said the sacrifice of Zia Akram Abbasi for defending the motherland had raised our head with pride and announced the local school to be named 'Zia Akram Abbasi' and government service for his brother.

He paid glowing tributes to Pakistan armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

He said Indian forces had been targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir adjacent to the line of control and Pakistan Army had been giving resolute response to the aggressors.

Qayyum said India had also intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement launched by the people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He made it clear that despite using all means of repressions India had failed to break the will of the Kashmiris and they would ultimately get their right to self determination.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had projected the Kashmir issue at international level effectively and exposed Indian nefarious designs on the globe.

He offered Fateha at the grave of the Shaheed and prayed for the departed soul.