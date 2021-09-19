UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Visits Shaheed Zia Akram Abbasi's Residence; Offers Condolences

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

AJK PM visits Shaheed Zia Akram Abbasi's residence; offers condolences

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) , Sep 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday acknowledged the unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army for the defense of the motherland.

He made these remarks during his visit to the residence of a Jawan of Pakistan Army Zia Akram Abbasi at Garhi Dupatta village of Muzaffarabad district who embraced Shahada (martyrdom) in Waziristan.

Talking to the father of the Shaheed, Prime Minister Niazi said the sacrifice of Zia Akram Abbasi for defending the motherland had raised our head with pride and announced the local school to be named 'Zia Akram Abbasi' and government service for his brother.

He paid glowing tributes to Pakistan armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

He said Indian forces had been targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir adjacent to the line of control and Pakistan Army had been giving resolute response to the aggressors.

Qayyum said India had also intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement launched by the people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He made it clear that despite using all means of repressions India had failed to break the will of the Kashmiris and they would ultimately get their right to self determination.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had projected the Kashmir issue at international level effectively and exposed Indian nefarious designs on the globe.

He offered Fateha at the grave of the Shaheed and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Visit Resolute Muzaffarabad Garhi Dupatta Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

1 hour ago
 Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station ..

Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station, adjoining tracks

1 hour ago
 Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in So ..

Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

1 hour ago
 PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EV ..

PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EVM: Pervez Khattak

1 hour ago
 Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rall ..

Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rally in Washington - Corresponden ..

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.