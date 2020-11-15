AJK PM visits Shaikh Khailfa Hospital to inquire the health of LOC firing victims

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan visited Shaikh Khalifa Hospital Muzaffarabad and inquired the health of LOC firing victims and injured soldiers of PAK Army here on Sunday.

Prime Minister while talking to media said that continued cowardice act of Indian forces was intolerable and such heinous acts can cause disastrous conflict in the region. He said the Indian forces targeted the homes of innocent people at LOC and martyred innocent people and their children which are highly condemnable. He said the befitting reply of Pak Army with heavy physical loss of Indian Army however, lessened our pain by responding aggressively.

He said the indiscriminate firing at LOC was reflection was strong resistance of Kashmiri people that has frustrated Modi government despite of long lasted and worst siege in IHK he said adding that the day was not away when this sacrifice will reach to its logic end.

He said the shameless and coward enemy has violated all human norms and international laws and its violation at LOC was just to divert international attention from worsening situation and gross human violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The AJK Premier distributed compensation cheques among the firing victims. The Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzeb un Nisa, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Abdul Hameed Kiyani, Deputy Commissioner Neelum district Raja Shahid Mehmood and other high officials were also present on the occasion.