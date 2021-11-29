UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Visits Sindh Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the Sindh Assembly and met Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari in her office here on Monday

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the Sindh Assembly and met Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari in her office here on Monday.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Secretary Sindh Assembly, G.M.

Omar Farooq and members of the Sindh Assembly were also present.

On this occasion, the AJK Prime Minister visited the new and old building of the Sindh Assembly and also visited the office of the Leader of the Opposition.

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly and Leader of the Opposition presented the Sindhi Cap and Ajarak to Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

