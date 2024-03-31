AJK PM Vows Indiscriminate Socio-economic Uplift, Unveils Development Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Amidst an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by Minister Wildlife Fisheries and Development Authority Muzaffarabad Sardar Javed Ayub, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to prioritize the comprehensive socio-economic development of the region.
Emphasizing the pivotal role of tourism and road infrastructure in generating local employment opportunities, the PM underscored the imperative of improving the livelihoods of residents, including those in remote and far-flung areas.
PM Anwar ul Haq on this occasion, outlined the government's dedication to uplifting the economically disadvantaged segments of society, citing the provision of financial assistance to widows, orphans, divorcees, the elderly, and disabled individuals through the endowment fund scheme.
Additionally, he underscored the government's resolve to ensure equitable application of the law across the state and to utilize taxpayers' funds for the welfare of the people.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's steadfast stance on combating corruption, promoting good governance, merit, and the rule of law. Notably, he stressed the government's responsibility in providing alternative fuel to the populace and enforcing a ban on tree cutting to address environmental concerns.
During his visit, PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for a 30 km network of link roads under the Kotla Constituency Kashmir Program, signaling a tangible step towards the realization of the government's developmental vision for the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar District celebrates Easter with unwavering devotion and robust security measures1 minute ago
-
Some 1,450 cops to be deployed for Yom-e-Ali (RA) security2 minutes ago
-
Man kills in-laws, ends life in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Workers union demands payment of unpaid salaries, pensions before Eid11 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice firing on three police Jawans12 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf worship - a status of obligatory sufficiency: Scholars41 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf - a way of soul purification in last 10 days of Ramazan42 minutes ago
-
MPA's nephew held in kid's mysterious murder case52 minutes ago
-
ECP finalises arrangements for Senate elections on April 21 hour ago
-
Home Minister for ensuring foolproof security on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali a.s.’1 hour ago
-
'Clean Punjab' camping, RWMC disposed 25000 tons garbage in March1 hour ago
-
Christian community celebrates Easter Sunday1 hour ago