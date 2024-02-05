Open Menu

AJK PM Vows To Continue Struggle For Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday vowed to continue the struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

The people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were unwaveringly committed to the Kashmiri people's legitimate struggle for their inherent right to self-determination, he said while addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

He said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was a powerful reflection of an everlasting relationship between the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris.

He reiterated his government's commitment to the Kashmir cause, saying that it would utilize all available resources to strengthen the ongoing freedom struggle.

The AJK PM said, "We believe in peace but let it be clear that there will be no compromise on the nation's dignity and honour.

Warning India against any misadventure on the Line of Control (LoC), the PM said that a befitting response would be given to India if it resorted to any misadventure.

The AJK premier also expressed gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Chief General Asim Munir for their support for the Kashmir cause.

He said that promoting the Kashmir cause and protecting the rights of the people of the state was his government's top priority.

He also thanked the Kashmiri expatriate community for their significant contribution in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

