AJK PM Vows To Empower Local Governments, Boost Grassroots Democracy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening local government bodies, emphasizing their crucial role in empowering citizens at the grassroots level.
Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, the PM assured local government representatives of his full support and cooperation.
PM Haq underscored the importance of local governments, citing the constitution of Azad Kashmir, which recognizes two governments,one formed through the Legislative Assembly and the other through representatives elected at the City, District, and Union Council levels. He emphasized the interconnectedness of these governments, stating, "We are part and parcel of one another.
"
The PM also addressed national security concerns, stressing the need to prioritize the country's interests above personal ones.
He warned against anti-state narratives, pledging to deal with those involved in such activities "with an iron hand."
PM Haq expressed his gratitude for the government's ability to provide affordable electricity and flour, despite challenges. He emphasized the importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges, encouraging political activists to engage in constructive talks.
The Iftar dinner was attended by government ministers, mayors and hundreds of district councilors and union council chairmen from across Azad Kashmir.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AAC-III Inspects Gumbat Bazaar in Kohat, fines violators6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to empower local governments, boost grassroots democracy6 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah visits residence of martyred soldier, offers condolences16 minutes ago
-
CIP calls for enforcing accessibility standards for persons with disabilities16 minutes ago
-
Coaster skidded off the icy road and plunged into the ravine in AJK26 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists36 minutes ago
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture46 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents46 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested46 minutes ago
-
Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed56 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown on Social Evils1 hour ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees1 hour ago