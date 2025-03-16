Open Menu

AJK PM Vows To Empower Local Governments, Boost Grassroots Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening local government bodies, emphasizing their crucial role in empowering citizens at the grassroots level.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, the PM assured local government representatives of his full support and cooperation.

PM Haq underscored the importance of local governments, citing the constitution of Azad Kashmir, which recognizes two governments,one formed through the Legislative Assembly and the other through representatives elected at the City, District, and Union Council levels. He emphasized the interconnectedness of these governments, stating, "We are part and parcel of one another.

"

The PM also addressed national security concerns, stressing the need to prioritize the country's interests above personal ones.

He warned against anti-state narratives, pledging to deal with those involved in such activities "with an iron hand."

PM Haq expressed his gratitude for the government's ability to provide affordable electricity and flour, despite challenges. He emphasized the importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges, encouraging political activists to engage in constructive talks.

The Iftar dinner was attended by government ministers, mayors and hundreds of district councilors and union council chairmen from across Azad Kashmir.

