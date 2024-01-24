AJK PM vows to fulfill 5pc employment quota for special persons in govt. jobs

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would ensure 100 percent implementation of a 5 percent employment quota for special persons in the State government jobs.

Talking to a delegation of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Association of the Blind late Tuesday, AJK Premier said that the government was determined to uplift the standard of living for children with disabilities and provide them with necessary education and care.

The government is determined to utilize all resources in promoting the welfare of special persons, including providing them with education from prestigious institutions and training for job opportunities, he said.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that besides providing other basic amenities of life, the government would take all possible measures to help children with special abilities to become productive and self-reliant citizens of society.

"Special persons will also be eligible to obtain loans under the Prime Minister's Employment Scheme through the Akhowat program", the PM said, adding that the government would utilize all available resources for the welfare of special people.

Prime Minister also promised to introduce the braille system in schools, allowing children with special abilities to learn and thrive like their peers.