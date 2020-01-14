UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Vows To Mobilize All Resources For Rehabilitation Of Rain-affected People

Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said the government is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief and early rehabilitation of rains and flood affected people in AJK.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damages to properties and says government would not take a sigh of relief until the rehabilitation of the victims.

Taking notice of the situation, he directed the concerned departments to take measures for providing facilities in the affected districts including establishing relief camps.

He said that he is personally monitoring the rescue and relief work and assured that maximum relief would be provided to the victims.

He also has directed Minister of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to accelerate rescue and relief activities in the rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

The PM directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

He also acknowledged the support of all stakeholders who took part in the relief activities and thanks the district administrations for their proactive role in rescue and relief operations.

He reaffirmed his government conviction towards well-conceived and properly planned rehabilitation work in the affected snow and rain related areas of AJK.

