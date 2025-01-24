Open Menu

AJK PM Vows To Put State On Path To Sustainable Development And Prosperity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM

AJK PM vows to put state on path to sustainable development and prosperity

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to driving the state towards sustainable development and prosperity.

In a meeting with All Kashmir Newspapers Society's President Amjad Chaudhry on Friday , the PM emphasized the importance of collective responsibility between the government and media in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The PM highlighted his government's focus on modernizing human resources and ensuring fair distribution of resources to uplift the downtrodden sections of society.

He also pointed to the government's impressive development track record, having spent billions of rupees on projects without a single corruption allegation.

Key initiatives mentioned by the PM include the establishment of Danish schools to provide opportunities for talented students from backward areas, the recruitment of 2,900 teachers through the National Testing Service (NTS) without any complaints of merit violations.

Contracts worth 22 billion rupees issued for infrastructure projects in 33 Constituencies through e-tendering and then launch of a social protection program for deserving citizens, in addition to providing cheap electricity and flour.

