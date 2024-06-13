AJK PM vows to serve state population, continue welfare works

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that there is a dire need to move beyond the political rhetoric and serve the population of the state by resolving their genuine issues.

He said this while addressing a function to mark the eighth death anniversary of former Minister Col. (Retired) Raja Muhammad Naseem Khan in Bagh town of Poonch division.

"Making empty assurances and raising hollow slogans of progress and prosperity won't change the situation on the ground," he said. He added that one who delivers would only find acceptability among the masses.

"Those who fail to protect the interests of their people are bound to lose their ground," he said.

The PM further stated that he never betrayed people and instead fought for their legitimate rights.

Referring to the breakdown of the governance system, the PM said, "We are all responsible for it."

The PM said that he was trying to save this system.

On previous governments' failure to rebuild the infrastructure, the PM said, "An estimated 1260 educational and health institutions were damaged due to the deadly earthquake that struck the region on October 8, 2005."

We should also ask the people who were at the helm of affairs at that time why they did not fulfill their responsibilities, the PM noted.

Appreciating Col. Naseem's significant contribution to society, the PM said that the deceased was a fearless leader who served his people selflessly.

The PM, on the occasion, assured his full support and cooperation for the infrastructural development of the constituency. The event was presided over by retired Prof. Raja Jalil and addressed by government ministers including Imtiaz Naseem, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed, and others.

Meanwhile, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building for Girls Inter College Kafalgarh, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said, "Kafalgarh is the land of martyrs and Ghazis."

He said that problems faced by the people of Kafalgarh would be addressed on priority basis.

Announcing Degree College status for Kafalgarh Girls Inter College, the PM expressed that the government would provide transportation facilities for the students of the college. He declared 2024 to be the year of education and health.

The event presided over by Principal Raja Khalid, and addressed by government ministers including Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Pir Syed Mazhar Saeed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Commissioner Poonch, DIG Poonch, Deputy Commissioner Bagh.

Earlier, on his arrival, the PM was accorded a warm welcome by students of the college.

On this occasion, government minister Imtiaz Naseem gave a detailed briefing regarding the problems faced by the people of the area and projects that were launched by the late Col. Raja Naseem during his time.

