AJK PM Vows To Spend Taxpayers' Money On Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday pledged to use taxpayers' money for the welfare of the citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception given in his honor by Azad Jammu and Kashmir People's Party senior leader Sardar Amjad Yusuf in his native Abbaspur town of Poonch division.

While speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said his government will not tolerate corruption and will work to provide cheap electricity and essential food items to the poor.

He also promised to resolve the problems of people in Poonch division, saying it is the government's top priority.

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq visit was seen as a move to address the people's problems directly and to assure them that their tax money will be spent on their welfare.

The prime minister was accompanied by ministers and was given a warm welcome by local residents.

APP/ahr/378

