AJK PM Vows To Utilize All Resources For State's Progress, People's Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AJK PM vows to utilize all resources for state's progress, people's welfare

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has pledged to utilize all available resources and warned that delaying tactics and corruption will not be tolerated.

Addressing a divisional development review meeting on Friday late night, the PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasized that the state's resources are solely meant for the development and prosperity of the state and its people.

Anwar ul Haq warned that delaying tactics and corruption will not be tolerated and that all development projects are being carefully reviewed to ensure proper utilization of funds and timely completion.

He directed local government officials to finalize all local government schemes by May 15 and announced that funds for ongoing projects in the Mirpur Division will be released in the second week of next month.

AJK PM also set deadlines for completing under-construction roads across the Mirpur division, saying they must be finished before June.

He highlighted that the government has saved 21 billion rupees from various departments this year which will be utilized for development projects.

Maintaining law and order in the state remains the coalition government's top priority, AJK PM said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Senior Minister, Government Secretaries, Chief Engineers, Divisional and District Officers.

APP/ahr/378

