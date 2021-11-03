UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Vows To Utilize Hydroelectric Power Generation Of The Region.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:19 PM

AJK PM vows to utilize hydroelectric power generation of the region.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the region had a huge potential of hydel power generation which will be utilized to increase the revenue of the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the region had a huge potential of hydel power generation which will be utilized to increase the revenue of the state.

He directed the electricity department for taking effective measures to reduce power line losses and prevent power theft.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by the Secretary Electricity and Power Development Organization here on Wednesday.

He underlined the need for improving the ongoing power projects in time to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the state.

He said steps should be taken for recovery of arrears and to ensure safety of the electricity employees.

He said that the government was taking solid measures for the setting up of new power projects in Azad Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that the historic package of 500 billion rupees announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would change the destiny of the people and added that the Kashmir Development Package will bring about the socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state and the dream of development and prosperity will be realized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of direct ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of directors for Dubai Financial Market

6 minutes ago
 Homework for policing system in NMDs completed: IG ..

Homework for policing system in NMDs completed: IGP

2 minutes ago
 760,000 affected by South Sudan floods: UN

760,000 affected by South Sudan floods: UN

2 minutes ago
 Number of coronavirus positive cases reduces signi ..

Number of coronavirus positive cases reduces significantly in Hazara region

2 minutes ago
 SAU establishes Student Teachers Engagement Progra ..

SAU establishes Student Teachers Engagement Program for students' healthy activi ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.