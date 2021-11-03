AJK PM vows to utilize hydroelectric power generation of the region.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the region had a huge potential of hydel power generation which will be utilized to increase the revenue of the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the region had a huge potential of hydel power generation which will be utilized to increase the revenue of the state.

He directed the electricity department for taking effective measures to reduce power line losses and prevent power theft.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by the Secretary Electricity and Power Development Organization here on Wednesday.

He underlined the need for improving the ongoing power projects in time to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the state.

He said steps should be taken for recovery of arrears and to ensure safety of the electricity employees.

He said that the government was taking solid measures for the setting up of new power projects in Azad Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that the historic package of 500 billion rupees announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would change the destiny of the people and added that the Kashmir Development Package will bring about the socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state and the dream of development and prosperity will be realized.