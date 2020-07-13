UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Warns India Of Befitting Reply If Dared Any Aggression Against Pakistan Or AJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 13 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Monday assured the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir that entire nation of Pakistan stood with them in their just struggle for freedom till the achievement of their inalienable right to self determination.

Addressing Kashmir Martyrs day congregation held in the State's metropolis to pay homage to the martyrs of 13th July, 1931, he warned India that Pakistan armed forces were fully prepared to make defense of ideological and geographical frontiers of the country and would give a befitting response to any Indian aggression posed to our territorial integrity, he declared.

The Prime Minister denounced India's nefarious and unlawful move to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through settlement of non-state subjects in IOK, the AJK Prime Minister urged the people of Jammu and Ladakh to strongly resist and oppose the Indian unwarranted and sinister move to settle non-state elements in the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied State.

Haider said "it is a matter of great pleasure that all political forces, people and the government of Pakistan are on the same page with regard to the Kashmir Policy and day is for off when the dawn of freedom will arise in IOK".

He assured the Hurriyat leadership that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were with them and they were not alone in these hours of trial. Indian atrocities have failed to suppress the insurmountable spirit of Kashmiri people, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by the Cabinet members, secretaries to the government, political leaders and a large number of people belonging to all walks of life.

Later special prayers were offered for the upgradation of the souls of Kashmiri martyrs in general and martyrs of 13th July, 1931 in particular.

