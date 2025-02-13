AJK PM warns India to stop reign of state terrorism in disputed IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday warned the Indian government to stop the massacre of innocent people in Indian-Illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Khari Sharif on Thursday.

"We will utilize all available resources to take the ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir to its logical conclusion," he said, adding that the system of the State of Azad Kashmir was indebted to the Kashmir Freedom Movement.

Denouncing India's relentless repression in IIOJK, the prime minister said that there was a dire need to move beyond the political rhetoric and take concrete measures to get the territory of Jammu and Kashmir liberated from India's illegal control.

Terming public welfare as his government's top priority, the PM said, "The coalition government, formed under the patronage of the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, made every effort to ensure that all important decisions are made with consensus."

He said that people in Pakistan cannot even imagine such a big concession being given to citizens in AJK in terms of cheap electricity and flour. "Even our brothers in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir don't have such facilities," the PM remarked.

He said that steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of those affected due to cross-LoC shelling by the Indian army.

The PM said that the people needed to realize the difference between a defending army and an occupying army. Lauding Pakistan's armed forces' huge contribution in defending the country's ideological and geographical frontiers, he said, "We will not let the sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces go in vain."

"The ultimate goal of our struggle is Kashmir's accession to Pakistan," he said, adding that Kashmir and Pakistan were tied in an unbreakable bond that no power can break.

Referring to the ongoing narrative warfare on different social media platforms, he said the netizens, especially young minds, should be very vigilant and careful about India's divisive tactics and not fall prey to its psychological warfare.

He said the tender regarding the construction of the building for Jatlan Inter College would be held this year. "RMC Pindi Sabharwal will be provided with posts equal to those of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital," he maintained.

Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain and Minister for Housing and Physical Planning Chaudhry Yasir Sultan also spoke on the occasion, while Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz were also present.