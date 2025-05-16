AJK PM warns Modi-led fascist India to refrain from committing any misadventure again

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul has warned the Modi-led Indian fascist government of serious consequences if it continued with its jingoistic policy or attempted to commit any misadventure again.

Talking to media persons at forward town Khuiratta in Kotli district after visiting the Indian shelling affected areas close to the Ceasefire Line late Thursday, he said that there was a dire need to activate the civil defense system in areas in close proximity to the LoC to deal with future challenges.

Praising the Pakistan armed forces for delivering a crushing response to India's aggression, the AJK PM said that after defeating the enemy it was high time to leverage this historic victory to straighten the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK and take it to its logical conclusion.

The prime minister said that Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy much bigger than its size but also emerged as a responsible nuclear weapons state on the global level.

About the ceasefire brokered by the US President Donal Trump, he said the ceasefire provided a unique opportunity for both nuclear armed neighbors to address their problems through dialogue and diplomacy to ensure durable peace in the region.

The prime minister stated that the relief amount for the heirs of the martyrs was being increased to one crore. He said that the AJK government took all possible measures to deal with any kind of emergency situation in the region.

The government did not impose taxes in the budget, he underlined.

"During the past couple of years, we have eradicated mafias, tried to eliminate corruption and mismanagement and improved service delivery", the PM added.

On this occasion, Senior Minister, Waqar Ahmed Noor, Health Minister, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Minister for Higher education, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister for Rehabilitation, Chaudhry Javed Badhanvi and Chaudhry Muhammad Ghalib were also present on the occasion.

