AJK PM Welcomes ISPR Reiterating Pakistan's Unwavering Support To IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu Kashmir has welcomed the DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry's recent press conference in which later reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.
The AJK premier said in a statement issued late Friday that Pakistan Army has been a strong supporter of the Kashmiri people and their struggle for right to self determination, said an official handout issued by AJK government on Friday
Commenting on the DG ISPR's press conference, the PM Haq said that reaffirmation of military's solidarity and support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has boosted the morale of the Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line.
Terming Pakistan army as the guardians of the nation, he said," Every Kashmiri loves Pakistan Armed Forces and this love is ingrained in our blood".
"Pakistan Army is the symbol of peace in the region", the PM said adding that it is the Army that has so daringly defended the country's territorial and ideological frontiers.
Referring to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army during the war against terrorism and extremism, the AJK premier said, "The Pakistan Army has proven its professional capabilities on every front, within and outside the country".
He said that the entire nation stands firmly besides the armed forces.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris commemorate Benazir Bhutto's 17th martyrdom anniversary2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM welcomes ISPR reiterating Pakistan's unwavering support to IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to empower universities of Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal shift challenged, IHC issues stay order2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to assault woman12 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Supports for Pakistan's Food Security22 minutes ago
-
Second spell of rain, snow hits AJK32 minutes ago
-
Teenage motorcyclist was crushed to death32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif for policy implantation to address social issues42 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Major laid to rest with full military honor42 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs 144 human Traffickers, 248 cases registered in 20241 hour ago
-
613 people airlifted from Kurram: Official1 hour ago