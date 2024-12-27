MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu Kashmir has welcomed the DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry's recent press conference in which later reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The AJK premier said in a statement issued late Friday that Pakistan Army has been a strong supporter of the Kashmiri people and their struggle for right to self determination, said an official handout issued by AJK government on Friday

Commenting on the DG ISPR's press conference, the PM Haq said that reaffirmation of military's solidarity and support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has boosted the morale of the Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line.

Terming Pakistan army as the guardians of the nation, he said," Every Kashmiri loves Pakistan Armed Forces and this love is ingrained in our blood".

"Pakistan Army is the symbol of peace in the region", the PM said adding that it is the Army that has so daringly defended the country's territorial and ideological frontiers.

Referring to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army during the war against terrorism and extremism, the AJK premier said, "The Pakistan Army has proven its professional capabilities on every front, within and outside the country".

He said that the entire nation stands firmly besides the armed forces.

