AJK PMA President Dr Ejaz's Son Passes Away

Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

AJK PMA president Dr Ejaz's son passes away

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 10 (APP):ENT Specialist at Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital and Pakistan Medical Association President - AJK Chapter - Dr Ejaz Ahmed Raja's six-year-old son Friday died after brief illness.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard this evening.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including the medical fraternity, attended the funeral prayer and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Ejaz's young son.

They prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and to grant courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

