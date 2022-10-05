MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Information Chaudhary Rafiq Nayar has said only a teacher can truly transform the nation into a developed one and the society should recognize their role by paying tribute to them.

Talking to APP by phone on International Teachers' Day on Wednesday, Nayar said that the purpose of observing this day was to create awareness in the society to recognize teacher's role to develop the country and the nation and teachers should also recognize their significance and play the role educate the society.

He said that the teachers were builders of the nation who guide the society in the right direction and no society could achieve the goal of development without giving respect to teachers. He also emphasized on teachers to play their role by recognizing their significance.

While memorizing his time of studentship, he said that there was a great respect for teacher during that time and relationship between student and teacher was very healthy and strong which he said was now weaker and needed to be making stronger.

He said that his government would provide opportunity to talented and educated youth to join teaching profession through transparent process and on merit in order to provide quality teachers to future leaders and builders of the nation.

He asked the students to give importance to respect of their teacher during their study which he said was a key to open the doors of success in their carrier.

The International Teacher's Day was also celebrated across AJK in different manners by different segments of the society as parents paid tribute to teachers through social media messages while students in different schools greeted their teachers through colorful greeting cards.