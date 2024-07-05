AJK police arrest 3 escapees of Rawalakot District Jail break episode

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jul, 2024) The AJK police succeeded in arresting 3 out of 19 prisoners, from various localities of Rawalakot who had escaped after breaking District Jail Rawalakot on June 30, official sources have said.

When contacted, Inspector General Prisons, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Raja Tahir Imtiaz told APP, quoting Superintendent of Police Rawalkot, that the police arrested three of the escapees including Nouman Asif, Faizam Aziz and Usman Afraz. The police were making efforts to arrest other escapees, he added.

As many as 19 prisoners, including 6 waiting for the death penalty had escaped from the district jail, the official source said.

The prisoners who escaped were identified as Saqib Majeed, Usman Afraz , Shameer Azam, Amar Abdullah, Faisal Hameed and Nazir Yasoon Yaseen (all waiting for death sentence), Nouman Asif , Asif and Suqlain Sarfraz (passing through life imprisonment of 25 years in murder cases), Mukarram Faisal, Sajid Naseer and Suhail Radsheed (passing through 10 years imprisonment in different cases), Naseeb Ullah (under trial prisoner), Ghazi Shehzad (under trial prison), Faizan Asiz, Usama Murtaza, Immama Mustafa, Muhammad Shabir Aaqi (all under trial in murder cases under section 302 PC), and Hayam Saeed facing 5 years imprisonment.

An escapee identified as Hayam Saeed was reportedly injured while fleeing from the prison.

APP/ahr/378