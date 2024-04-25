AJK Police crack-down on VIP culture

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In an effort to curb the prevalence of VIP culture and address street crime, the district police in Mirpur, AJK, have launched a widespread campaign to remove artificially tinted window panes from vehicles on Thursday.

According to details, senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur, Kamran Ali, revealed that over 1060 vehicles had their black sheets removed during surprise checks at key locations such as central Sheheed Chowk Mirpur city, Khaliq Abad Cross, and Thothal Chowk.

Led by Station House Officers and inspectors, police teams fined 80 vehicles with tinted windows and confiscated 267 motorcycles without proper registration plates and documents.

SSP Kamran Ali stressed the importance of discouraging self-created VIP culture to promote fairness and transparency in the community.

The crackdown aims to create a safer environment and uphold the rule of law in the region.

